Belmont upset Freeman’s Village while Blackburn Palace beat Tamo FC in Second Division

By Neto Baptiste

Belmont FC came from two goals down to beat leaders Freeman’s Village Scorpions 3-2 when they clashed in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Thursday.

Playing at home, Scorpions went ahead in minute 12 via a Malik Charles strike, while Khalique Kellman made it 2-0 in minute 33. The tides however changed in the second half as Shaquille Barthley pulled a goal back for the visitors in minute 56. Conroy Brown then drew Belmont level in minute 79 when he converted from the penalty spot. Jamal Spencer then secured all three points for Belmont when he struck eight minutes from regulation.

The win carries Belmont to 22 points from 12 showings while, despite the loss, Scorpions remain at the top of the standings with 27 points after 11 outings.

There was victory as well for Blackburn Palace as they routed Tamo FC 4-2 at PMS.

Sanje Carr led the way for Palace with a double, netting in minutes 56 and 63, while Diondre Harrigan struck from the penalty spot in the 10th minute. Jadyn Coates also got in on the action with a 50th minute strike. Kevin Paul (15) and Carlus Stephens (75) were on target for Tamo FC.

Blackburn move to 19 points from 13 outings while Tamo FC remain on 10 points from eight matches.

There was no play in the scheduled encounter between Urlings FC and Celtics FC, after the latter could not field a team, while the match between Sea View Farm and Young Warriors did not materialise due to a lack of sufficient officials.