Belmont FC and Freeman’s Village collect comfortable wins in First Division football

By Samuel Peters

Jahvier Joseph’s brace along with Zamaal Greene and Jamal Spencer strikes helped Belmont to a comfortable four-nil win over Tamo FC, while Freeman Village beat West Ham at home in Wednesday’s fixtures of the ABFA Second Division.

Playing at Golden Grove, Greene was on target in the 38th minute to put one past the keeper to give the Belmont side a one-nil advantage to head into the first half.

Then, Joseph took just five minutes in the second half to score his first goal to advance the score to two-nil.

He then shot another goal in the back of the net 10 minutes later to take the score to three-nil.

Spencer then put the icing on the cake in the 78th minute to finish the match four-nil to give Belmont their eighth win of the season.

At Freeman’s Village, the home side blanked West Ham three-nil and ABAYA defaulted to FC Master Ballers.

The only match in the First Division resulted in a draw between Jennings United and Bolans FC.