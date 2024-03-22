Be climate resilient with St John’s Co-operative Credit Union

Enhancing the quality of life of its members and their families continues to stay at the forefront of the St John’s Co-operative Credit Union’s (SJCCU) agenda.

In this regard, the Credit Union launched its Climate Resilient Loan product. This loan was designed to assist members in mitigating and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

At the launch, the Honourable Minister of the Environment, Sir Molywn Joseph, delivered the feature address. Minister Joseph thanked the St John’s Co-operative Credit Union for showing leadership in the fight against the negative impacts of climate change and having the vision to launch a loan product that would enhance the lives of the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda.

The President of SJCCU, Ms Barbara Coates also appealed to individuals to join the fight and spread the word about the work being done by the team at the St John’s Co-operative Credit Union.

The General Manager, Ms Peta Gay Rodney, applauded the team at SJCCU for making this concept a reality. Ms Rodney recounted the genesis of this vision in July of 2023, when she attended a consultation with the Department of the Environment on climate mitigation and adaptation. This she explained, planted the seed that has now become a realty.

The Credit Manager, Ms Tamalyn Vyphuis explained that members of the Credit Union can borrow up to $50,000 towards the purchase of a generator, solar panels, AC units, water tanks, etc. Ms Vyphuis also informed the audience that partners such as PV Energy and Antigua Generators are onboard in the effort to making the process seamless.