Barbuda’s Caribana 2023 deemed a success

- Advertisement -

Barbuda’s Caribana 2023 was a success, according to Ruperta Beazer, member of the Caribana committee, who spoke on Observer AM yesterday.

Beazer stated that the turnout for the Caribana Classic Horse Race, and the Beach Bash & Fishing Tournament exceeded expectations.

“The turnout was overwhelming, especially for the outdoor activities like the beach bash and the horseracing. The crowd was phenomenal,” she said.

She added that attendance at the shows were slightly less than expected.

“The shows did have the crowds there, but they weren’t as big as we would have expected. I know coming in next year, with early planning, they are going to be well-attended,” Beazer stated.

She also shared the results of the events staged this year.

Miss Barbuda Queen Contestants (left to right): Shakira James, Rosalie Martin, Queen contestant’s make-up artist, Kiera Francis, Kenya Alexander (Photo courtesy Dwight Benjamin)

The ‘Miss Barbuda’ Queen Show title was captured by Kiera Francis, who also won the ‘People’s Choice Award’, the ‘Professional Platform Segment’ and the ‘Best Performing Talent’.

Kenya Alexander placed 1st runner-up, winning the ‘Best Interview Segment’.

The 2nd runner-up spot was awarded to Rosalie Martin, who won the ‘Best Swimwear’, segment. Shakira James placed 3rd runner-up.

Reigning Calypso Queen Stabba (Janice Welch) successfully defended her title with her social commentary, ‘PLH’.

‘Labor the Governor’, Shane John, took the 1st runner-up position with his song, ‘Overdue’.

‘Lady Raw’, Cannye Nedd, who sang, ‘Who’s looking at that’, placed 2rd runner-up.

In the Soca Monarch competition, ‘Yoko’, Zolton Knowles was crowned king, singing a song entitled, ‘You hand’. In the 1st runner-up position was ‘Young Pharaoh’, Treylon Joseph, with his song, ‘Drop, Draw and Bend-up’. ‘Splash’, Devon Harper, placed 2nd runner-up singing, ‘Under Pressure’.

For the fishing tournament, three of the four categories were captured by the boat crew of the ‘Akeira’, led by Captain Neil Joseph. They won the categories of ‘Most Weight’, ‘Biggest Catch’, and ‘Most Species of Fish’.

Queen Stabba who won the Calypso Monarch Competition, with King Yoko, winner of the Soca Monarch Competition

The ‘Most Barracuda’ category was won by the boat crew of ‘Bat 21’, led by Captain Elton James.

Barbuda’s Caribana 2023 was held from May 25-29. The activities in the line-up were, Opening Parade and T-Shirt mas’, the Miss Barbuda Queen Show, the Beach Bash and Fishing Tournament, the All-Star Show, Caribana Classic Horse Race, Calypso Monarch Competition, Soca Monarch Competition, J’ouvert Morning festivities, and the Last Lap celebrations.