Barbudans honoured at Independence Day parade in inaugural awards ceremony

By Robert A Emmanuel

Several Barbudans were recognised for their achievements at the Barbuda Independence Day Parade and Award Ceremony on the sister isle of Barbuda yesterday.

The awards ceremony was a first for the sister isle in connection with its Independence Day celebration.

Zawadi Webber was awarded the Holy Trinity Academy—Top Student Award 2023 for her performance in the examinations; Achazia Walcott was awarded the Sir McChesney George Secondary School—Top Student Award for her accomplishments in the CSEC examinations.

The Barbuda Committee overseeing the celebrations also awarded the Barbuda Devotional Group—a non-profit organisation founded in 2009 — for its humanitarian efforts; Enid Beazer was awarded the Centenarian Award; the Barbuda Steel Orchestra was awarded the Culture Award—Group Category; and Everett Thomas was awarded the Culture Award—Individual Category.

Meanwhile, honourable mentions were given to Michael James-François for her academic success, after being named valedictorian in the Department of Teacher Education at the Antigua State College, and Jurmaine Joyce was recognised for his work with young people on the island.

Meanwhile, a special award will be given to Sir McLean Emanuel —King Short Shirt — on behalf of all Barbudans in congratulations of his honorary doctorate given to him at the recent UWI Five Island graduation ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Barbuda Affairs, Honourable Chet Greene, said that as the country reflects on the legacy of forty-two years of Independence, shared efforts must be made towards a united Barbuda future.

“I am proud to be the Minister with responsibility for Barbuda Affairs on this 42nd anniversary of Independence, because, for Barbuda, the future is bright, and this future is not just one crafted by politicians in office, but a shared future for all the people of Barbuda.

“I am not speaking singularly of the PLH project, or any other project coming to Barbuda; I am talking about a future that includes respect for each other, respect for our nation, respect for God,” Minister Greene said.

The Barbuda Affairs Minister said that it was that “unity in purpose that will save the day for us,” as the country continues to overcome challenges.

He also encouraged the youth to embrace the progress made in education in the twin island nation, emphasising the need for them to take advantage of the UWI Five Island campus.