CARICOM: Happy 42nd Independence Anniversary, Antigua and Barbuda

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has congratulated Antigua and Barbuda on its Forty-Second Anniversary of Independence which it celebrates on 1 November 2023.

Secretary-General Dr Carla N Barnett sent the following congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Hon Gaston Browne:

“Honourable Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), I extend warm congratulations to the Government and People of Antigua and Barbuda as you celebrate your Forty-Second Anniversary of Independence.

The theme for this year’s celebrations “Embracing the Legacy, Shaping the Future” reflects the commitment of Antigua and Barbuda to nation-building and to fashioning a prosperous future, following on its achievements since Independence.

Honourable Prime Minister, the Community continues to benefit from the valuable contributions made by the Government and People of Antigua and Barbuda to bolster the regional integration movement and promote sustainable development. In this regard, I commend the staunch leadership demonstrated during your recent tenure as Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS).

Honourable Prime Minister, as the Government and People of Antigua and Barbuda celebrate this milestone occasion, I extend, on behalf of the Community, wishes for continued peace and prosperity.”