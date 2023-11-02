Greaves hits maiden List A ton to lead Leeward Islands Hurricanes to massive 114-run win over Windward Islands Volcanoes

- Advertisement -

Justin Greaves hit his maiden List A century to help the Leeward Islands Hurricanes secure a massive 114-run victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes in their fifth round CG United Super50 Cup fixture at the Queen’s Park Oval on Tuesday.

The Leewards posted 293 all out from their 50 overs after winning the toss.

Greaves, who also hit 58 in their last game against the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, led the way with a masterful 121 off 126 balls including 10 fours and a six while Jahmar Hamilton provided good support with an even 50 off 72 balls, the eighth of his List A career.

Captain Alzarri Joseph and all rounder Terance Ward provided cameos of 24 and 22, respectively.

Pacer Shermon Lewis picked up three wickets in his seven overs, but was expensive, conceding 68.

Leg-spinner Darel Cyrus took 2-52 from his full 10 overs while Shamar Springer took 2-45 from six.

Springer then completed a fine all-round performance with a top score of 58 but it wasn’t enough as the Windwards slumped to another defeat, being bowled out for just 179 in 42.3 overs.

Alick Athanaze got a start once again with 39 and Kavem Hodge hit 38 against Hayden Walsh Jr’s 4-40 from 6.3 overs for the Hurricanes.

Left-arm spinner Daniel Doram provided good support for Walsh Jr with 2-29 from his 10 overs.

Walsh Jr and Doram are now top two on the leading wicket-takers list after five rounds with 17 and 14 wickets, respectively.

The Leewards now have three wins and two losses this season while the Volcanoes have only one win from their five games. (sportsmax.tv)