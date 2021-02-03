Baby Kairo receives medical emergency funding

Spread the love













Baby Kairo’s parents, Jusette James and Tarik Spencer, now alive with optimism, expressed gratitude for having received the donation they almost thought would have been impossible, after reaching out to various organisations.

Kairo was born prematurely on January 16 and was diagnosed with small bowel atresia. The condition is one in whichthere is a narrowing of the segment of the intestine that connects the stomach to the large intestine. As such, Kairo has not eaten since birth and often regurgitates any food given to him intravenously.

Experts say children with the condition require an operation, and the exact type of surgery differs depending on the location of the obstruction.

The cheque was handed over yesterday

With no on-island paediatric surgeon to perform this type of operation, the family was faced with waiting for a visiting surgeon, before Kairo could be examined. The significant impact on travel caused by the Covid-19 pandemic would delay Kairo’s chance of survival, as his condition would become critical after two weeks without immediate medical intervention.

When the CAF team met with the parents and uncle of baby Kairo, it was a meeting punctuated by anxiety, hushed tones to disguise tears, but mostly of hope.

Speaking on their feelings of their precious son’s condition, Jusette, a nurse by profession, said, “I think that this (being a nurse) is the hardest part for me; seeing and knowing the drastic ends of both of it.

“I know first-hand that anything can happen, at any time. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with – I never expected to have so much difficulty having my first child. Some days I don’t know feel like I can cope with it – I don’t know what else to do.”

Tarik added that for him, this was a very emotional time seeing Kairo like this, struggling and seeing Jusette stressed out and crying everyday. “I just want him to get through it and for him to be okay,” he said.

During the emotional presentation on Tuesday at the Ayre Group’s Canada Place headquarters, the family accepted the donation in the amount of ES$67,327. This will cover Kairo’s flight by air ambulance to Jamaica’s Bustamante Children’s Hospital, plus the cost of surgery and hospitalisation.

CAF’s Executive Director, Corinna Delowsky, said, “We receive so many applications for assistance and the task of selecting the causes we support is very difficult. We would love to assist many more.

“Covid-19 has posed an immense challenge and we have had to refocus towards pandemic relief. This new baby, who is only two weeks old, and his first-time parents’ story, really stood out to us. We hope our contribution gives Kairo a fighting chance.”

According to Ayre Group’s media relations specialist, Jamilla Kirwan, “Kairo’s story is very relatable, as many families can envision themselves going through something similar and can empathise with his family and how they are navigating this challenging ordeal.

“We, at the CAF, are so elated to be able to assist this family in covering their medical expenses, including the medical airlift, hospitalisation fees and fees for Kairo’s surgery.”

Curlson James, Kairo’s uncle and the family member that reached out to the Calvin Ayre Foundation, described the bittersweet ordeal saying, “You watch your siblings every day and when something like this happens, you can’t help them and you don’t know the extent of stress they’re going through but being able to sit behind a computer and send out a plea and getting the response we have is remarkable.”

Under the consultation of Dr Abel of Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSMJC), the arrangements to have Kairo flown out can now be made.