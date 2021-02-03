James: I was trying to send a message to LI selectors

Kofi James has been in fine form so far this year, having scored 224 runs in six matches.

By Neto Baptiste

Young Antiguan and Liberta Blackhawks top order batsman, Kofi James, said he was hoping to send a message to Leeward Islands selectors during his unbeaten 115 against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes during their second and final warm up match played last week Thursday.

James guided Antigua and Barbuda to a two-wicket victory in the match, the national team successfully chasing 208 for victory after Hurricanes had posted 207 all out.

“It was very satisfying and it wasn’t a surprise to me nor the players in my camp [Liberta] because we have been training along and working on a lot of things and especially for me, I have been working on patience, taking my time and batting a lot of balls. Scoring 100 against Leeward Islands wasn’t a surprise but just something I expected to do so I could get a look in and hopefully stamp some kind of authority and show that I deserve a place but hopefully, in the near future, I will get a shot,” he said.

James has been in fine form so far this year, having scored 224 runs in six matches, including a score of 102 in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 Competition to date.

The team rebounded well after losing their opening three matches in the competition, currently sitting fifth in the 10 team standings. James has credited performances from a number of players for their success thus far.

“It’s all about doing what’s needed, it’s all about playing to get the win and players have their individual goals of course where some players are looking hundreds and some looking five-wicket hauls and that’s all part of winning in terms of the individual performances but we still want players to score hundreds and take five-wicket hauls and perform to move onto the next level. We are however still focused on the win because we have the ability to win games and that’s what we have to do,” he said.

Playing at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, James occupied the crease for 215 minutes and faced 141 deliveries for his 115.