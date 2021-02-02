Breaking News: Defence Force temporarily shuts bases

Spread the love













The Defence Force has announced temporary closure of all of its bases in the country with immediate effect.

A statement issued yesterday afternoon by Vice Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant Colonel Pennyfeather said the move was in keeping with revised national Covid-19 protocols.

The bases will remain closed for almost three weeks with a tentative reopening date of February 22.

Pennyfeather said the force will continue to maintain its operational mandate – but said all non-essential businesses and services are temporarily discontinued.