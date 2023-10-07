AYC Marina official says temporary structure to be built in place of fire-ravaged complex

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

A temporary structure is set to be in place by January 2024 to replace of the fire-ravaged Antigua Yacht Club (AYC) Marina complex at Falmouth Harbour, the Managing Director Shaun Falcone told Observer yesterday.

“We do have a temporary solution that could be in place for the new year,” Falcone said.

He was speaking in relation to a fire which destroyed the complex during the passing of Tropical Storm Philippe on 3 October.

The fire-ravaged complex is set to see a temporary solution for the new year (photo courtesy: Johnny JnoBaptiste)

The Managing Director indicated that the owners intend to rebuild a permanent structure in the future.

“The actual structure which we’ll be permanently operating from — the new one — I would say at least two and a-half to three years,” Falcoone said.

Cleaning of the premises began in earnest on Friday, and upon completion, it will be demolished.

“As soon as the area is cleaned, which we are hoping for by the middle to end of next week, then the demolition will start,” Falcone stated.

The managing director also shared findings of their internal investigations into the fire.

“The switchbox for our internet line and camera lines about 150 feet away from the main office where the cables had melted and the box itself was burnt … clearly it indicated a major power surge,” he explained.

Shaun Falcone, the Managing Director of AYC Marina (photo courtesy: Shaun Falcone)

Formal investigations on the circumstances leading to the fire are still ongoing by the fire department.

In addition to two of the marina’s offices, eight other businesses suffered devastating effects when flames engulfed the complex, also resulted in loss of employment.

The other businesses affected by the fire were Skullduggery’s Cafe, the Antigua Yacht Club Gym, Turtles Surf, Axxess Marine, the Sea Breeze Café, Dockside Liquors and Supermarket, Cloggy’s restaurant, and BWA Yachting Ltd.