Sandals team members selected for hospitality leadership programme

Four team members at Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa are set to bolster their leadership development skills after being selected to pursue a fully-funded diploma in hospitality leadership at Florida International University in collaboration with Sandals Corporate University.

They are Club Sandals Supervisors Je’Mel Francis and Ieasha Tuitt, Sous Chef Juleen Rose and Assistant Weddings Manager Meria Govia.

“I feel honoured, I feel triumphant and I look forward to the opportunity to learn more so that I can share knowledge with those who come after me and with those who would like to learn as well,” Francis said.

“This is not only a great opportunity to further develop our leadership capabilities but also to put the Sandals brand and Antigua and Barbuda on the map.”

Meria Govia, Assistant Weddings Manager Ieasha Tuitt, Club Sandals Supervisor Je’Mel Francis, Club Sandals Supervisor Juleen Rose, Sous Chef

The quartet will be travelling to sister property the Grande Saint Lucia for the launch and initial four-day orientation session on October 9.

The hospitality leadership programme is broken down into four modules, each with four courses to complete over a four-month period before the scholarship recipients can officially receive their diploma.

Sandals Grande Antigua’s Learning and Development Manager Carlene Spencer said, “This is a proud moment for our resort, as we continue to see our team members accelerate and grow within their respective departments.

“This developmental opportunity afforded by Sandals Corporate University will continue to provide these future leaders with the skills necessary to harness more productive teams and increase their marketability as hospitality professionals.”