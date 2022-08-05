AUA tells people to remove vehicles from university compound – or risk having them towed

Owners and caretakers of derelict, abandoned or unlicensed vehicles located on the American University of Antigua (AUA) compound have just one more day before their vehicles will be removed.

The reminder came from the university itself this week and is part of the national bulk waste clean-up campaign to remove old vehicles from the streets.

Owners of vehicles without a valid AUA student parking decal or an AUA employee/contractor parking permit are being asked to make immediate arrangements to remove their vehicles from the campus on or before this Sunday.

Failure to do so could result in the vehicles being lawfully removed to a location off campus, to include the government motor pool and sanitary landfill.

All costs and fees associated with the removal or storage of the vehicles will be charged to the owners or caretakers who do not adhere.

With immediate effect, the university said no vehicle should be parked on its campus for extended periods without the written authorisation of the Manager of Safety and Security.

Vehicles in violation of this policy will be ticketed by campus security and towed at the expense of the owners or caretakers.