Applications open for UK government’s Chevening Scholarships

Persons who are interested in studying for a Master’s degree for the 2023-2024 academic year in the UK on a Chevening Scholarship have the opportunity to do as applications are now being accepted.

The application period for the prestigious opportunity was officially opened on August 2 and will end on November 1 this year.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK Master’s degree will help them do that.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible Master’s degree at any UK university, whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2023-2024 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

Last year, 15 fully-funded scholarships were awarded to successful candidates from Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines, to pursue Master’s degrees in the UK.

Antiguan and Barbudan winner, Jeniece St Romain, is pursuing a degree in International Trade Law at the University of Leeds, while Sharifa George is at the University of Sussex reading for a Master’s in Strategic Marketing.

The third scholar is Malaeka Goodwin who is pursuing a Forensic Accounting degree at the University of Portsmouth.

Applications can now be submitted online via www.chevening.org/apply.

Visit www.chevening.org/scholarships for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.