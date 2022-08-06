Police Sergeant awarded for crime fighting

- Advertisement -

PRESS STATEMENT – Senior sergeant Shem Ralph of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda received high commendations from Commissioner Rodney and other senior officers for winning the 1st Runner-up position in the category of Caribbean Top Crime Fighter for 2020.

On Friday, Ralph was presented with a trophy by the General Manager of the Amalgamated Security Services Mr. Shawn Dunbreaker, during a brief presentation ceremony held at the Police Headquarters.

Dunbreaker took the opportunity on behalf of his company to congratulate Senior Sergeant Ralph for achieving the second highest position as crime fighter in the region.

Commissioner Rodney, who also won the 1st runner-up position in the Top Career Move category in 2017, said he pleased that Senior Sergeant Ralph was able to achieve this milestone in his crime fighting career.

He said, “Making it to the top-three position is highly commendable; especially when competing against some of the best within the region”. He encouraged the senior sergeant to keep up the hard work, and to ensure that Antigua and Barbuda remain a safe place for all to reside.

Ralph, in his response thanked the Police Administration for placing the confidence in him and also the Amalgamated Security Services Limited for making the presentation. He also thanked all those who supported his efforts.

The Amalgamated Security Regional Awards Programme is held annually in collaboration with the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police, ASSL-ACCP to recognize the work of law enforcement officers in the region.

However, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the award ceremony that should have been held in 2020 was postponed and the 2021programme was cancelled.

Senior Sergeant Veldon Ragguette, OH won the Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer Award in 2019.