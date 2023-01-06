Asot Michael labels PM Browne’s legal letter a ‘red herring’

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Former Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) member Asot Michael has until 4.30pm today to respond to a letter by Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s legal team in relation to a defamation claim against the incumbent St Peter MP.

Speaking on state media, Michael said that he would be in touch with his lawyers but claimed that the letter was not a priority for him.

“That is a red herring … my lawyers will deal with that when the time comes; I am not going to be intimidated by [Browne’s lawyer, Dr David] Dorsett or the Prime Minister,” he said.

The political drama surrounding the two men has enveloped the Antigua and Barbuda general election cycle, as once former colleagues have engaged in a war of words.

Michael, who is seeking a fifth term as the parliamentary representative for St Peter, has flooded the media landscape with advertisements lambasting Browne.

In an address to the nation on New Year’s Day, Michael made several claims against the Prime Minister, which Browne has called “a big lie and falsity to the extreme”.

According to the letter sent from Browne’s legal team to Michael, “Our client is firmly of the view that you are well aware of the fact that your statements are patently false, but you have nevertheless made them in order to seek a political advantage in your attempt to be elected as the parliamentary representative for the constituency of St Peter as an independent candidate and to undermine the electoral prospects of our client and the party which he leads at the upcoming election slated for 18 January 2023”.

Browne and his lawyers have demanded that Michael issue a “satisfactory” apology and pay for the legal fees incurred.

The Prime Minister first announced this action against Michael on Tuesday during a political rally at the Fort Road playing field where he continued his gripe against his former political ally, now calling him “persona non grata”.

However, during an appearance on state media yesterday, Michael questioned the Prime Minister’s fixation on him, instead of it being placed on the main opposition party, the United Progressive Party (UPP).

“No one man can dictate to me that I must walk from my people who have supported me loyally through thick and thin … and you are going to tell me that one man in the country [has that power]?

“That is not a decision for Gaston Browne; that is a decision for the people of St Peter, on election day, to say whether or not you want Asot Michael to run,” he said.

“I don’t know why the Prime Minister and his whole campaign seems to be a campaign of Asot Michael versus Gaston Browne; I didn’t know I am running for the top position of this country … I would have thought that this election would have been UPP versus ABLP,” he said.

With 12 days until the electorate goes to the polls, St Peter continues to be the constituency to watch as observers see whether St Peter, which has historically and consistently remained a Labour Party stronghold, will break with the party and elect Michael, an independent candidate, as its representative.