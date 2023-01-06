Young people who have excelled in their fields to be honoured at National Youth Awards

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

During an event which promises to be a night of glitz and glamour this weekend, a number of the nation’s youth will be honoured for their accomplishments at the National Youth Awards.

Approximately 20 young people aged 12 to 35 who have excelled in various fields such as sports, media, education, entrepreneurship, environment, archaeology, culture and performing arts will be recognised by the Department of Youth Affairs (DYA).

Director of Youth Affairs, Dr Jrucilla Samuel, told Observer it’s an honour “they so richly deserve”.

The ceremony which was first introduced in 2008 is one of the department’s biggest events.

It had been due to take place last year on November 26, but it was postponed due to undisclosed circumstances.

According to Dr Samuel “all systems are now in place to ensure that the highly anticipated event is executed successfully” on Saturday.

The cocktail-style event which commences at 6pm will also showcase a number of talented youngsters who will celebrate the achievements of their peers and counterparts too.

This will be the first face-to-face National Youth Awards held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

Last year, the DYA held its first virtual National Youth Awards following an absence in 2020, at which approximately 20 young people were honoured.

The award ceremony will be held at the John E St Luce Finance Centre on Factory Road under the theme “manifesting the greatness within”.