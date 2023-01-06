‘We have no jurisdiction’: Electoral Commission says it can’t address nomination challenges

- Advertisement -

Supervisor of Elections Dame Lorna Simon has clarified her role amid controversial nominations of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party’s (ABLP) Rawdon Turner in the St Peter constituency, and that of the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) Kelvin Simon in St Mary’s South.

Simon explained that the Electoral Commission (ABEC) has no jurisdiction to prevent anyone from being nominated once they have passed the criteria. It is only after elections that a challenge can be made – but not by ABEC itself, she told the Observer AM show.

“As it pertains to Rawdon Turner, we were given legal advice that, provided the nomination forms are completed in accordance with the rules, any challenge has to be done by way of an election petition after elections – and the same for Mr Simon in St Mary’s South,” Simon said.

Incumbent St Peter MP Asot Michael, who is running as an independent candidate for the seat, has challenged Turner’s nomination, while the ABLP claims Kelvin Simon should not have been nominated as a candidate while still employed as a civil servant.

Meanwhile, in just over a week, residents across Antigua and Barbuda will know for sure whether they are eligible to vote on January 18 when the revised election register is published by ABEC.

The Commission is working to finalise that list, with the claims and objections process currently underway, and members of the electorate have been constantly reminded that only those who were registered as of November 30 last year will be eligible.

Persons can go on ABEC’s website to scrutinise the list.

The Supervisor of Elections also shared an update on the process.

“When claims and objections are completed then we will go into printing the revised register. The register for December, we will add those persons who would have registered up until the 30th of November. Having done that then we will print the register for elections by January 13,” Simon explained.

Training for returning officers has been completed while training for presiding officers, poll clerks and information clerks is underway and is set to wrap up next Monday.

The returning officers in each constituency will then select which individuals will work on election day and in what position.

Simon detailed what other areas ABEC is working to complete.

“We have started printing our ballots, and so we hope to complete that process by the end of this week. Having done that we have seen a number of persons coming in for lost cards, persons who have been called to complete their transfers and that will go on practically until election day at least, for the lost cards,” she added.

Based on the current list, over 60,000 persons are expected to vote. That number could however change after the final register is published.

Simon is also admonishing persons to keep their voter’s ID cards safe.

If by chance persons have lost it, they can replace the card by purchasing it for EC$100. Persons 60 years or older are free.

Persons who may misplace cards on election day itself do not have to worry as there are provisions in the law to assist, according to Simon.

“With a special ID card, you would have to bring to the Electoral Commission a passport-sized photograph. The card is created similar to the regular card, signed by the chairman.

“I prepare a minute to the returning officer or presiding officer in the constituency as to instruct them this person will use this special ID card but it will be retained.

“You will not be disenfranchised but we are appealing to persons – don’t flood us on election day for special ID cards,” she explained.