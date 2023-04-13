Arthur James murder case delayed again

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

It has been more than 16 months since three members of the same family have been waiting to find out if there is sufficient evidence of murder against them to warrant proceedings in the High Court.

Yet, the three men accused of murdering Arthur James were told yesterday that they will have to wait more than a month more for their committal hearing because the prosecution has not yet disclosed all of the evidence in their case file.

James of Gray’s Farm went missing on October 28 2021. Two days later, charred human remains were found in a burnt-out car in bushes near Willoughby Bay.

In addition, searches carried out by the police and the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force in the areas of St Phillip’s and Freetown were said to have led to the discovery of the deceased’s cellular phone.

In November 2021, brothers Zamir and Obasic O’Garro, along with their cousin Uroy Joseph, all of Liberta, were jointly charged by the police with kidnapping James.

Months later, after the burnt remains were identified as James’, the trio was charged with his killing.

The three defendants have appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel several times since they were charged.

And yesterday, the court heard that the defence had still not been served some footage.

The committal hearing was therefore adjourned until May 10.