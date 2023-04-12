Star Clipper homeports at Nevis Street Pier

- Advertisement -

Star Clipper homeported at the Nevis Street Pier last Saturday. The call was the last turnaround for the season.

Most of the 127 passengers who arrived on the vessel ended their trip in Antigua with 117 visitors debarking during the morning. Meanwhile, fifty- two people boarded the 170-passenger capacity ship in the afternoon. Operations Manager for Pier Services, Rawle Reynolds said, “We had an efficient operation with Star Clipper today and we thank them for a great season and look forward to working with them again in the near future.” General Manager Dona Regis- Prosper said, “We want homeporting to be a regular occurrence at Antigua Cruise Port regardless of the magnitude. Turnarounds help to solidify our space as leaders in cruise tourism in the Caribbean.”

Star Clipper left the island in the evening and made its way across the Atlantic. The vessel will be back in Antigua for the next season along with its sister ship, Royal Clipper. Both vessels will be homeporting. P & O’s Arvia and Emerald Azzurra will also be homeport later this year for what is easily becoming Antigua Cruise Port’s busiest season.

ABOUT ANTIGUA CRUISE PORT

Located İn St. John’s harbour, Antigua Cruise Port is the gateway to the city, serving over 800,000 passengers annually. The port will be redeveloped under the Antigua Cruise Port Development Project through a 30-year lease agreement between the Government of Antigua & Barbuda and Global Ports Holding. Once the project has been completed, Antigua Cruise Port will have a new pier that can accommodate the biggest ships in the industry, which will make it possible for the port to serve as many as one million passengers per year. The new port will also have brand-new retail and food and beverage facilities, plus an additional 50,000 sq. ft. of commercial space to be leased to Antiguans and Barbudans.

Antigua Cruise Port launched operations in October 2019. Learn more about Antigua Cruise Port at www.antiguacruiseport.com.