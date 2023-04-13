Governor General warns public of social media scams using his name and likeness

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Governor General has once again been notified that recently, false information purporting to be associated with the Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, has been circulating on Facebook.. The false posts feature a photo of the Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda and in at least one case suggest that the Governor General requires personal details from individuals so that their accounts can be credited. The Office of the Governor General denounces this false claim and by way of this notice, advises the general public to be wary of any such posts and to report them immediately.

It should be noted that the valid Facebook Page for the Governor General is ‘Governor-General Antigua Barbuda’ and that no requests for funds or personal information will be made through this medium.

Members of the general public are asked to REFRAIN FROM SENDING ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY TO ANYONE PURPORTING TO BE THE GOVERNOR GENERAL UNLESS SUCH A REQUEST IS CONFIRMED BY THE OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR GENERAL.

Any queries regarding requests claiming to be from the Governor General should be directed to 4620002/3/4/5