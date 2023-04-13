Antiguan & Barbudan recognized in 2023 list of Top 100 Most Influential People of African Descent

- Advertisement -

Dr Aletha Maybank, MD, MPH, one of Antigua and Barbuda’s pioneers in the health equity space was recently recognized as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Class of 2023 Global Top 100 List in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent. Dr Maybank, who

currently serves as the Chief Health Equity Officer and Senior Vice President for the American Medical Association (AMA) where she focuses on embedding health equity across all the work of the AMA and leading its Center for Health Equity, joins the elite rank of movers and shakers and black excellence

to include Trevor Noah (South Africa), Larry Madowo (Kenya), Jonathan Reid (Barbados), Lázaro Ramos & Taís Araújo (Brazil), Beyoncé (USA), Lewis Hamilton (United Kingdom), Chimamanda Adichi (Nigeria), Usain Bolt (Jamaica), Naomi Osaka (Japan) and others.

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development of Africa, it’s people on the continent and across it’s Diaspora. Honorees are awarded in several categories, including Health and Medical Care, Politics and Governance, Business and Entrepreneurship, Media and Culture, Activism and Humanitarian, Law and Justice and others. The goal of the List is to create an ecosystem of some of the best and brightest from around the world to foster collaboration that will create possibilities for Africa and its people all over the world.

The organization also utilizes its global network of influencers to mobilize the world and people of African descent to support the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UN International Decade for People of African Descent (2015 – 2024), UN International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development (2021), African Union Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“We are living in times that will require us to work in greater solidarity nationally and globally to accomplish a collective vision of ensuring everyone has optimal health. What a great honour to be recognized in this way alongside other health leaders of the African Diaspora, and an even better honour to represent two places that I call home”, said Dr Maybank on receiving the award.

Dr Kamil Olufowobi, CEO and Founder of Most Influential 100 stated, “From Antigua to Zambia, from inside Africa and across the global African Diaspora, MIPAD highlights the positive contributions made by people of African descent worldwide. And, we are particularly excited to highlight stories like Dr Aletha Maybank, a dual citizen of Antigua and USA, who is making a global impact in the healthcare space.”

In support of this global cry, MIPAD’s work and vision are aligned with the United Nations’ proclamation of the International Decade for People of African Descent, where the international community is recognizing that people of African descent represent a distinct group whose human rights must be promoted and protected. Around 200 million people identifying themselves as being of African descent live in the Americas. Many millions more live in other parts of the world, outside of the African continent.

Dr Maybank whose mother was born in Antigua and migrated to the United States in the 1960s, is a dual citizen of Antigua and Barbuda and the United States. Dr. Maybank also spent 10 years at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene where she served as the Deputy Commissioner of Health from 2016 – 2019.