Antigua’s Gordon continues to battle on day two of Olympic sailing

Sailor Jalese Gordon continued her quest at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday, when she competed on day two of the Women’s One Person Dinghy Laser competition in Enoshima, Japan.

The 19-year-old first time Olympian however, did not see much improvement in terms of her overall position in the competition as she, once again, finished in the bottom half of the standings in her two races.

Gordon finished 42 from a fleet of 43 competitors in her first race of the day but was faced with the added pressure of having to battle slightly above normal winds brought on by typhoon In-fa which was slated to impact Eastern Japan on late Sunday going into Monday.

Meanwhile, in her second race on Monday, Gordon finished 43 from amongst 44 competing sailors.