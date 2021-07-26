Police make multiple weekend arrest

Over the weekend the police said they conducted a number of operations in different parts of the island that resulted in the arrests of several people for varying offences.

On Friday 23, July, police officers attached to the narcotics department executed a search warrant on the property of Manlight Blaze-I Simmons of Bolans and found two and a half pounds of cured cannabis in his possession.

He was arrested and charged with Possession of Cannabis and Possession with intent to transfer.

Meanwhile, on Saturday 24, July, the police executed a search warrant on a property in Ottos occupied by both 33-year-old Dexter Carlyine and 30-year-old Sharissa Glasgow.

During the search, the police discovered one .38 mm Pistol and one .38 round of ammunition. The illegal items were seized and both Carlyine and Glasgow were taken into custody and charged with Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

Also on Saturday, the police arrested and charged 43-year-old Sadique Joseph of Union with the larceny of building materials.

Officers attached to the Coolidge Police Station were alerted of suspicious activities taking place on a construction at Cedar Valley Heights, and found the accused loading several pieces of lumber and steel onto a truck.

He was arrested and taken into custody, and the items were seized and taken to the police station.

Additionally, two men were arrested and taken into custody after separate searches of their homes in Parham on Saturday. Police discovered an imitation firearm, cannabis and camouflage clothing at the location.

Furthermore, two men are in police custody assisting with their investigations, after they were found in possession of a number of household items.

Police officers attached to the Coolidge Police Station conducted separate searches on the homes of Kareem Charles and Jamal Nelson both of Cedar Grove on Sunday 25 July and found them in possession of five televisions and Craftsman Chain Saw.

The police also seized a power serge pack, a Sony Play Station, four 16 inch rims, two speaker boxes, and a refrigerator. Further investigations are ongoing into the matter.