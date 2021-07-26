26.9 C
Consultations will not stall vaccination policy for public sector workers

There will be no reversal of the government’s policy which mandates that public sector workers who are unvaccinated, be tested every two weeks at their own cost or risk staying home without pay.

Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel Max Hurst said this morning that while the prime minister is willing to hold consultations with the various unions, which are not in agreement with the policy, there will be no stalling of its implementation.

The government wants at least 30,000 more people to become vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity of 70 per cent of the population.

