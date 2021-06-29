ANTIGUAN TRANSGENDER MODEL LEADS PRIDE PARADE AS GRAND MARSHALL

Spread the love













Antiguan-American model Aaron Rose Philip led this year’s Pride parade in New York City as the 2021 Grand Marshall.

In 2018, Philip became the first black, transgender, and physically disabled model to ever be represented by a major modeling agency and has since modeled in several major high fashion photo shoots and campaigns.

Philip was discovered through her social media where she took notice of the lack of representation of trans women of color within the fashion industry, let alone anyone with a disability. Represented by Community New York, she has emerged as a trailblazer, determined to represent her communities as a model.

Philip on the set of Miley Cyrus Mother’s Daughter Music Video Shoot

She’s actively worked towards an inclusive industry via her editorial features in i-D, Dazed, Vogue, Allure, and W magazines, in addition to campaign features in Moschino, Sephora, Marc Jacob, and Calvin Klein.