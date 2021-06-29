ST. KITTS AND NEVIS IDENTIFIES LAMBDA COVID-19 VARIANT

Spread the love













The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis has confirmed the Covid-19 strain picked up in May 2021 as the Lambda variant.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws warns the new strain is more transmissible and more deadly than the strain identified in 2020.

The Lambda variant has been identified in 29 countries so far with the World Health Organization classifying the new variant as a variant of interest.

Meanwhile, the Government of the twin island federation placed Saint Kitts on lockdown for two weeks – it began last Sunday June 27 until and including Sunday July 11. Only essential workers and travel for medical emergencies is allowed during the lockdown period.

All mass gatherings including parties and other social activities have been banned. Beaches are closed, liquor licenses suspended, and all bars, rum shops, and nightclubs will not be allowed to operate. Nevis is not subjected to a 24-hour lockdown but will continue under the present curfew from 6 pm to 5 am daily.