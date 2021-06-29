Two days of $100 gas vouchers incentive announced along with Mobile Vaccination Service this week

Spread the love













The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment has announced a partnership with three gas stations, offering free gas vouchers for vaccination on two days.

According to the vaccination rollout team, “persons receiving their first or second dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine on Tuesday 29th June and Wednesday 30th June 2021 will receive a free gas voucher valued at $100 compliments WIOC, redeemable at M&M Service Station- Old Parham Road; The Bridge Service Station – Lower Market Street and AL&B Service Station – Airport Road.”

This promotional incentive is geared at getting the Antigua and Barbuda population vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Health Minister, Sir Molwyn Joseph said he is delighted by the service station’s commitment to the vaccination program, applauding the continued efforts by the private sector in helping to keep Antigua and Barbuda safe.

The $100 gas vouchers are being offered at all four vaccination sites, The Villa Polyclinic, The Glanvilles Polyclinic, The Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre, and the Precision Center.

The Ministry of Health has also announced two days of Mobile Vaccination Service this week. Today Tuesday June 29, the mobile vaccination unit will be at the M&M Service Station from 9 am to 3 pm. The mobile service will then move to lower Nevis Street on Wednesday June 30 from 9 am to 3 pm offering both first and second dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

The promotional gas vouchers will be available during the Mobile Vaccination Services as well.

Residents are reminded that persons due to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in July can now do so in June at any of the vaccination sites. Persons receiving their second dose are reminded to present their vaccine card on arrival.