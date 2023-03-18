Antiguan Swimmers Shine Internationally

- Advertisement -

The sport of swimming continues to show dominance locally among the sporting fraternity and two (2) national swimmers Noah Mascoll-Gomes and Jadon Wuilliez are making sure their performances are recognized internationally.

Olympian and Antiguan Swimmer, Noah Mascoll-Gomes, led the Dalhousie Tigers to their 23rd Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Championship 2023 in 24 seasons, winning gold in the 50-metre, 100-metre, 200-metre, and 400-metre freestyle, as well as being the fastest split on all three of the Tigers’ silver medal-winning relays.

Competing in the 25 Meter Pool, the Antiguan tied the AUS 100m freestyle record as the lead leg in the men’s 400m freestyle relay. He was jointly named U SPORTS swimmer of the week for his impressive performance in the pool. He is currently studying Commerce at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia

According to the talented Antiguan Swimmer, “it was a very humbling experience. I was very proud to be a part of such a historic win and grateful for my teammates and the organization because we faced a lot of adversity this season,”

The Tigers have built a culture of winning. Mascoll-Gomes said the swimming team has a long history of winning and he wants to help maintain that legacy. “I feel like we have a healthy, competitive environment, which allows everyone to thrive. We’re very encouraging and supportive,” he said.

It was not the easiest season for the Tigers, as the team faced adversity with sickness and losing swimmers. Mascoll-Gomes said he had an injured lower disc in his back caused him problems in November while dealing with nerve damage in his leg. This prevented him from swimming in training camp and he missed Dal’s annual Kemp-Fry Invitational meet at the end of November.

However, he remained committed and persevered to achieve greatness.

When asked of his short to long-term plans, Mascoll-Gomes said that his main priority is staying healthy and maintaining fitness. He further posited that he is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in marketing at Dalhousie University. In the future, he hopes to give back to the sport that has provided him with endless opportunities. He aspires to contribute to the continuous development of sport in Antigua and Barbuda.

From a business perspective, Mascoll-Gomes is currently associated with Pepsi. Co in Canada. He is also the President of a local business in Antigua, Shield Incorporation

Meanwhile, Jadon Wuilliez is not to be left undone. On Friday 24th February 2023 on the third day of the Big 12 Conference Championships at Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Centre in Austin, Texas, Antigua and Barbuda and Eastern Caribbean Breast Stroke Star, created history.

Jadon became the fastest swimmer ever from CARIFTA, Caribbean, and CCCCAN regions in the breaststroke event when he won silver in the 100-yard breaststroke in 51.70. The gold was won by Dominican Republic’s Olympian Josue Dominguez of Brigham Young University.

When asked about his career part, Jadon responded that he is a sophomore at Texas Christian University where he is currently studying Mechanical Engineering. He said he is always grateful for the opportunity to represent his country, Antigua and Barbuda, as a student-athlete swimmer.

When asked about his current performance and future in the sport. He said he is proud to have achieved a personal best time of 51.70 seconds in the 100 breaststroke, becoming the fastest CARIFTA region swimmer in history and placing second at the Big 12 Conference Championships. Additionally, he said that he qualified for the NCAA championships and started on four of TCU’s A relays at the Big 12 Conference championships in the United States.

He also had the privilege to compete in the short course world swimming and mentioned that it was an amazing accomplishment for him racing against Adam Peaty, an English and Olympic Gold Medalist in the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games, and it was a historical moment for Antigua & Barbuda. Moving forward, his short-term goals are to maintain good grades in his Mechanical Engineering course, perform well at the NCAA Division One Swimming Championships, and qualify for the long-course world swimming championships.

He is keeping an eye on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but he knows that time will tell. He remains thankful for the opportunities that have come his way and will continue to work hard to represent Antigua and Barbuda with pride.