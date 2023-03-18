Trailblazer Tracy Berkeley: First female CEO of Bermuda Tourism Authority

- Advertisement -

While celebrating the significant achievements and contributions women have made throughout history shouldn’t be limited to Women’s History Month, March presents an excellent opportunity to recognize and honour the advances made by women.

The appointment of Tracy Berkeley as the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s (BTA) first-ever female Chief Executive Officer is a significant milestone in the context of Caribbean tourism. This groundbreaking decision not only highlights the ongoing strides in gender equality but also reinforces the potential for women and girls in the Caribbean to continue shattering glass ceilings.

It is not uncommon to find women in leadership roles across the travel and tourism industry, but it is certainly heartwarming when we learn of precedent-setting moves to elevate qualified and experienced women to top positions.

Berkeley joined the Authority in January 2020 and took on the interim CEO role in June 2022. Over the past nine months, she has worked tirelessly to stabilize the organization, increase team productivity, raise awareness and relevance of the destination, and deliver the BTA’s Lost Yet Found campaign.

“It is with a deep sense of pride and humility that I officially take the helm as the CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority,” said Berkeley. “We are starting to see incremental growth along with a reinvigorated local community. Our success can be attributed in part to a focused, data-led strategic recovery plan and our commitment to seeing it through. By championing Bermuda’s core strengths and engaging with media and trade partners around the world, we have been able to leverage the island’s key selling characteristics and reinforce the message that we are open for business. I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to further develop this vital sector of the island’s economy.”

Berkeley observed that there is renewed energy and focus within the BTA and the wider tourism industry as a whole. “As we gear up for what looks to be a steadying year of growth, we are working hard to strengthen our local and international partnerships to lay out plans for the future of tourism. The team is progressing with an emphasis on enhanced product offerings and service levels. We look forward to putting our ideas into action and working together to ensure continued prosperity for Bermuda.”

Tracy Berkeley’s historic appointment serves as a powerful testament to the progress made in gender equality and the opportunities available for women and girls in the Caribbean and countries and territories with similar cultures in the bordering Atlantic Ocean.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we are thankful for the accomplishments of the many women who continue to leave an indelible mark across the public and private sector and the tourism industry at large.