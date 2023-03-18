Antigua Classics to be hosted this April

- Advertisement -

From 19th to 24th April, the Antigua Yacht Club will be hosting the 34th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta.

This annual gathering of sailors draws participants from near and afar to share their passion for racing spectacular classic yachts in Antigua’s superb sailing conditions against the backdrop of historic Nelson’s Dockyard.

Some of these magnificent vessels participating date back to the early 1900s, but continued & meticulous maintenance allows them to compete with other, more recent yachts which have been built using the original classic designs.

The Regatta is particularly popular for the spirit of camaraderie introduced by its founder, with the smaller traditional wooden boats and their larger counterparts enjoying each other’s company irrespective of size or origin.

For further information, see www.antiguaclassics.com or email [email protected].