Antiguan Judge appointed to US Superior Court

Tuesday, 3rd October, 2023 was a profoundly happy day, as one of Willikies’ finest daughters was confirmed as a judge of the Superior Court of the United States Virgin Islands – St. Thomas/St. John District. The investiture ceremony for the Hon. Judge Carol Thomas-Jacobs Esq. was held at the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Center, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands.

Judge Thomas-Jacobs, known to many in Willikies as ‘Baby’ was confirmed as a judge of the Superior Court of the United States Virgin Islands in a ceremony that was attended by members of the Judiciary, Legislature, Government and, of course, family and friends.

She is a graduate of the Princess Margaret School and the Advanced Level Department of the Antigua State College. She is the daughter of John and Cerene Thomas, both deceased of Willikies.

Dignitaries in attendance included: Rhys Hodge, Chief Justice of the United States Virgin Islands, Hon. Debra Smith-Watlington, Presiding Judge, Hon. Albert Bryan Jr., Governor of the United States Virgin Islands, Hon. Tregenza Roach, Lieutenant Governor of the United States Virgin Islands, Hon. Novelle E. Francis Jr., Senate President, and Delia L. Smith Esq., District Attorney for the United States Virgin Islands.

Judge Thomas-Jacobs’ career with the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Justice spans more than 20 years. She first served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Division, then as head of the Civil Division. Judge Thomas-Jacobs became Deputy Attorney General in 2016 and was promoted to Chief Deputy Attorney General in 2020. In January 2023 she was appointed acting Attorney General. In March 2023 she was nominated by Governor Albert Bryan Jr. to be a judge of the Superior Court of the United States Virgin Islands. Her nomination was unanimously confirmed by the 35th Legislature on 14th April, 2023.

During the investiture ceremony, several persons offered words of congratulations on behalf of Judge Carol Thomas-Jacobs. The newest judge on the bench was highly commended for her intellect, understanding of the law and her outstanding work in the Department of Justice. Her daughter, Cajay, introduced her for the robing ceremony.

Presiding Judge, Debra Smith-Watlington remarked: “The work that she did as a practising attorney, her dedication to her craft, her attention to detail, her professionalism, her work ethic, her intelligence and temperament, her courage and confidence, among others, transcends both courts,” noting Thomas-Jacobs’ affinity for tennis.

In her response, Judge Thomas-Jacobs thanked her husband, Terrance, for being her ‘anchor’ as she could not have juggled motherhood and a demanding career. Judge Thomas-Jacobs, the last of nine children also spoke of her upbringing in Willikies, and of the love she felt from her ‘opinionated’ mother. She spoke about being able to negotiate from early, as she was the last, the shortest and presumably the weakest of nine children. Judge Carol is married to Terrance Jacobs and is the mother of two children – Cajay Jacobs and Jaydan Jacobs.