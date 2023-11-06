Antigua & Barbuda Ministry of Tourism and Tourism Authority congratulate Sir Robert Barrett (KCN) on his National Honour

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment along with the Board and the staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, extend heartiest congratulations to Antigua and Barbuda tourism industry veteran Mr Robert ‘Rob’ Allen Barrett, on being awarded a Knight Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation – KCN.

Mr. Robert Barrett (KCN) is the Chairman of the Elite Island Resorts an impressive collection of nine all-inclusive beachfront properties throughout the Caribbean. Elite Island Resorts is one of the largest hotel chains in Antigua, with five hotels on the island. The group of hotels employs over 1000 employees in Antigua and is a significant contributor to the country’s economy.

Mr Barrett received the national honour during Antigua and Barbuda’s 42nd Anniversary of Independence National Awards Ceremony on November 1, 2023, for his distinguished contribution to the field of economic development, tourism, and community service.

Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, The Hon. Charles Fernandez applauds Sir. Barrett on his commitment to the industry. “Your unwavering support and dedication have helped to transform and shape the Antigua and Barbuda tourism product. Your extensive experience and willingness to offer your expertise have not gone unnoticed. We recognize and applaud you for your sterling contribution.”

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Vernon Jeffers Snr. also extends congratulations to the eminent hotelier. “Mr. Barrett has been a mentor to many hoteliers, myself included, throughout his years within the industry, in Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Caribbean. Many people have been positively impacted by his contributions. He is one who leads by example and is truly a pioneer of Caribbean tourism.”

Also sending a congratulatory message is the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James. “Mr. Barrett is one of the savviest tourism marketers that I have met. He constantly stays updated with industry trends and is always open to sharing his extensive knowledge. He is readily available and recognized for his willingness to partner with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority on effective marketing programmes.”

Mr. Robert Barrett’s journey in the Caribbean began in the 1960’s where he worked his way up from beach boy to night auditor and general manager. In the 1980’s, Robert focused his attention on the tourism industry in Antigua and Barbuda and since then his work spanning over thirty-eight years and his philanthropy has been a success story.

Through Mr Barrett’s leadership, Antigua and Barbuda has benefited from investment and employment at hotels: the Pineapple Beach Resort, Royal Antiguan, St. James’ Club, Galley Bay Resort, Verandah Resort, Grand Pineapple Resort, and the Jolly Beach Resort.