St. Lucians receive Waiver of Customs Duties + Removal of Health & Citizen Security Levy on Barrel Imports until March

The annual concession on customs duties for barrels entering Saint Lucia is in effect.

Over the next 15 weeks, customs duties on personal items, food, clothing, toys and other household items in barrels entering Saint Lucia from November 1, 2023, to February 28, 2024, will be waived.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the Cabinet of Ministers happily reached a consensus and have agreed to remove the Health and Citizen Security Levy on barrels entering Saint Lucia for the Christmas and holiday season from November 1, 2023, to February 28, 2024.