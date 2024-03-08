Antiguan and Barbudan film is a hit at LA-based film fest

HaMafilms latest cinematic offering, ‘Deep Blue’, had two successful screenings at the recently-held 32nd annual Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF) in Los Angeles.

The opening night on February 12 saw support from Causion, Antigua and Barbuda’s Reggae Ambassador, and his wife Elvira Bell-Bailey, who flew from Miami to LA to join ‘Deep Blue’ director Howard Allen at the star-studded film festival.

“The 2024 Pan African Film Festival was a source of inspiration and encouragement for me, especially meeting some very accomplished filmmakers from every corner of the African diaspora,” Allen said.

“I am particularly pleased at the potential collaborations on the continent and in Antigua and Barbuda.”

The second screening of ‘Deep Blue’ – billed as an environmental love story – at the PAFF on February 17 was supported by Immigrant Magazine which resulted in a sold-out affair. The Immigrant Magazine Inc is a multi-media corporation that specialises in the development and distribution of media that focuses on the United States’ growing and ever-changing ethnic population.

According to Immigrant Magazine, “‘Deep Blue’ has proven itself to be more than a film; it’s a cinematic journey that empowers, educates, and inspires action, echoing the collective voice against hate and exploitation while advocating for a better, more inclusive world.”

Allen also attended a Directors Guild of America brunch where in attendance were renowned director Mario Van Peebles, whose film ‘Outlaw Posse’ premiered at PAFF, and Reinaldo Marcus Greene, the director of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’.

He also attended panel discussions on production design and editing, as well as discussions on athletes making the transition into the entertainment business.

‘Deep Blue’ producer and the other half of HaMafilms, Mitzi Allen, said “film festivals are an important marketplace for filmmakers for networking and distribution. I am satisfied that we have been able to garner some interest in ‘Deep Blue’. In the weeks and months ahead, we will see what opportunities bear fruit.”