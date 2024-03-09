We Dropped The Ball: Cricket Association Head Admits Body Faltered on Sir Andy’s Recognition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney, has conceded that the body “dropped the ball” and could have planned a more elaborate celebration in honour of former West Indies fast bowler Sir Andy Roberts who, on March 6, marked 50 years since he became the first Antiguan and Barbudan to play for the regional squad.

“You know sometimes you have a match and you drop a catch and a man goes on to make a hundred? We may have dropped the ball slightly on it, because I don’t think it’s right to say we did not put something out there as we did eventually put something out there, before the close of play. If better could have been done? I would have to say yes, so you are not going to get any pushback from me on that. People who have some understanding could have reached out and say this thing is coming up, and maybe we would have collaborated and gotten something done, but I wouldn’t even elaborate anymore on the foolishness that was said by one of the past presidents,” he said.

Rodney’s admittance comes amidst public backlash over what many considered lackluster celebrations to make the historic achievement. Former cricket association president and former West Indies Under-19 captain, Zorol Barthley, was one of the body’s biggest critics, calling the situation shameful and hurtful.

Asked of plans to possibly recognise the achievement, Rodney said a decision will be made by the relevant authorities within the ABCA.

“I have people in the association who understand those kind of things better than me, so I rely on those kinds of people for those kinds of things, so if anything is going to happen it will be something that will have to be guided by it, as simple as that,” he said.

The cricket association issued a statement on Wednesday, congratulating the former player on the achievement.

Sir Andy celebrated the milestone on March 6, after having made his historic debut on the same day back in 1974 against England in Barbados.