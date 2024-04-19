Antigua Sailing Week goes green with recycling initiative

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

Antigua Sailing Week is taking major strides towards sustainability this year by recycling glass, plastic and aluminium waste generated during the event and by participating restaurants and bars.

The event, heralded as one of the premier sailing regattas in the Caribbean, is partnering with local non-profit organisation Good Humans 268 to undertake the initiative.

The charity’s President, Joshuanette Francis, said specially marked recycling receptacles will be placed at all regatta venues and events to collect bottles, cans and other recyclables. Good Humans 268 will then transport the collected materials to its facilities for sorting and processing.

“The plastic, glass and aluminium collected during Sailing Week won’t end up in our overflowing landfills,” stated Francis.

“Instead, it will be repurposed to make new products through our partnerships with recycling manufacturers.”

This recycling initiative aligns with Good Humans 268’s broader mission of empowering individuals with disabilities through job training and employment opportunities, as they will be responsible for the task of collecting and sorting the items.

Francis expressed optimism about expanding the recycling programme to other major events like the upcoming World Cup Cricket matches and Antigua’s Carnival celebrations, and invited fete organisers to adopt the initiative as well.

“Imagine harnessing all those recyclables instead of sending them to the landfill. The possibilities for sustainability and job creation are endless,” she said.

This year’s 55th edition of Sailing Week, being staged from April 27 to May 3, will be the first one since a fire destroyed the Antigua Yacht Club Marina last October during Tropical Storm Philippe. The complex has since reopened using state-of-the-art containers to house the various businesses.

So far, 88 boats have registered to compete across multiple racing classes, according to Race Manager Jaime Torres, an increase from last year’s 79 vessels.

The regatta will feature several marquee racing events, including the Antigua Sailing Week Dragon Cup with seven identical Petticrow Dragons racing in Falmouth Harbour, presented by the Antigua Yacht Club Marina & Resort.

At least 10 RS Elite keelboats will also compete on the same course in Falmouth and off Antigua’s south coast.

For adrenaline junkies, the second Antigua Wingfoil Championships will take place from April 25-27, kicking off with two race days in Falmouth Harbour before a scenic long-distance downwinder along the southern shore.

Professionals and adventure seekers alike can participate in the wingfoiling action based at Pigeon Point Beach.

Spectators can also get in on the excitement through the “Chase the Race” experience, designed for friends, family and holidaymakers.

They can watch the sailing action by land, sea or air while enjoying Antigua’s breathtaking scenery, before regrouping at the Regatta Village for entertainment, cold beers and daily prizes.

Beyond the waters, the regatta will feature several major social events, including the return of Reggae in the Park for its 13th year. Legendary Jamaican artist Sanchez will headline the April 30 show.

On May 1, the Lay Day beach party will take over Pigeon Point beach with an all-day celebration featuring fun activities, dinghy racing, cold beers, beach loungers and an evening dance party with top Antiguan DJs.