Antigua Cruise Port boss makes history with major new tourism role

Antigua Cruise Port boss Dona Regis-Prosper is saying goodbye to the twin island nation to take up a new position at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO).

The St Lucian will be the first female secretary-general and CEO of the intergovernmental body which is the premier tourism development agency for 25 Caribbean countries and territories.

With an impressive career that spans more than two decades, the CTO says Regis-Prosper brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge and experience in the tourism industry.

She has lived and worked in multiple Caribbean destinations. In addition to her position as General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port, she has served as Director of Marketing and Product Development of the St Lucia Air and Seaports Authority, Director of Business Development for Margaritaville Caribbean Group in Jamaica, and CEO of the Tortola Pier Park in the British Virgin Islands.

CTO Chairman Kenneth Bryan, who is also the Minister of Tourism and Ports in the Cayman Islands, says Regis-Prosper’s vast experience, strategic insight, and impressive track record in the sector make her an exceptional choice to propel the organisation into a new era.

Regis-Prosper emerged as the top choice from a pool of more than 60 highly qualified applicants.

The rigorous selection process included multiple rounds of interviews and a comprehensive assessment related to addressing some of the most pressing issues faced by the regional tourism industry.

She takes over the reins from Acting Secretary General and CEO Neil Walters, CTO’s Director of Finance and Resource Management, who has been filling the position following the retirement of Barbadian Hugh Riley in 2019.

The other two Caribbean tourism professionals to serve in the region’s top tourism post include the late industry stalwart Jean Holder and Vincent Vanderpool Wallace, former Bahamas Director General and Bahamas Minister of Tourism.

Of her new role, Regis-Prosper said she is deeply honoured to have been selected and grateful for the trust and confidence the CTO has placed in her.