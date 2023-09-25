Antigua Barbuda Festivals Commission presents 42nd independence logo, theme, and schedule of events

- Advertisement -

The Antigua Barbuda Festivals Commission (ABFC), under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Sports and the Creative Industries, is pleased to announce the unveiling of the official Logo, Theme, and Schedule of Events for the 42nd Anniversary of Antigua and Barbuda Independence Celebrations. This year’s celebration promises to be a vibrant and memorable occasion, showcasing our nation’s rich cultural heritage and achievements. Earlier this year, the ABFC launched the 42nd Anniversary of Independence Theme Competition, which received overwhelming support from Antiguans and Barbudans, locally and abroad. After robust deliberation and revision from the ABFC, the Commission submitted its top two (2) nominations to the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda for final reification. The winning Theme emerging from Ms. Chaneil Imhoff of Avada Digital is “Embracing the Legacy, Shaping the Future”. The 42nd Anniversary of Independence Celebration will honor the achievements of our past while looking ahead to the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow. This theme embodies the spirit of our nation, highlighting our commitment to preserving our cultural heritage and forging a path towards continued growth and development.



Minister of Education, Sports and the Creative Industries, the Honourable Daryll Matthew, expressed, “The official Theme captures the essence of our proud nation while incorporating expressions that symbolize cohesion, resilience, and progress”. The Minister also congratulated Nigel Francis (Takumi Media) for designing “a dynamic Logo reflecting the energy and dynamism of Antigua and Barbuda as we embrace our heritage and legacy while shaping a promising future”. A diverse range of activities has been meticulously planned to engage citizens and visitors throughout our Independence celebrations from October 23 to November 01, 2023. The ABFC is committed to ensuring that all activities adhere to health and safety protocols to protect participants and attendees. Detailed guidelines will be provided to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. The 42nd Independence Celebration is a testament to the resilience of the Antiguan and Barbudan people, which will provide a platform to showcase our talents, achievements, and cultural diversity to both the local and international communities. For more information and updates on the 42nd Independence Celebration, please contact the Marketing and Communications Department at 462-4707 or 727-9201.