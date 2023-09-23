ABTA launches major promotional blitz across the United States

- Advertisement -

USA Team engages the travel industry to promote the winter 2023/2024 season.

Colin C. James, the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), has unveiled an ambitious plan to promote tourism in the United States. The ABTA has embarked on a comprehensive promotional tour to engage with travel professionals in more than 30 cities nationwide. The primary goal of this extensive tour is to provide updates on the latest developments and activities in Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector to boost tourist arrivals. Dean Fenton, the ABTA Director for the USA, leads this promotional effort.

The United States tourism team is leaving no stone unturned, hosting engaging road shows designed to ignite the enthusiasm of travel agents. They aim to drive sales to new heights for the upcoming 2023-2024 tourism season in Antigua and Barbuda. This sales campaign spans multiple cities, where the team shares fresh and captivating insights about the irresistible charm of Antigua and Barbuda and their award-winning tourism offerings.

Last week, the ABTA USA team, led by Norrell Joseph, the USA Sales and Marketing Manager, conducted informative sessions for travel agents in Boston, Hartford, New York City, and Long Island, New York. Over the next several months, they will traverse the United States, organizing 38 training events. These events will occur in various states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, D.C., California, Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. The goal is to equip travel agents with the knowledge and tools to promote Antigua and Barbuda effectively.

Notably, the Antigua and Barbuda team is joined by partners representing key properties, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, and other regional travel suppliers. This collaborative effort ensures that travel agents leave these events fully informed and well-prepared to highlight the destination’s most compelling features.

To further energize the travel agents, the team successfully enticed some of the country’s top-performing agents, who were already familiar with the destination, to attend the roadshows. Local hotels and resorts have also seized the opportunity provided by the ABTA to participate in these events. For them, it’s an ideal platform to present new attractions and build and strengthen relationships with individuals contributing to the growth of the tourism industry in Antigua and Barbuda.

Joseph expressed enthusiasm about the current momentum: “This is an exciting time for us. We sense enthusiasm in the room at every stop, and the information resonates with our audience. The interactions between our supplier partners and travel agents are truly remarkable. We anticipate our efforts will yield highly positive results for the sector in the upcoming season.”

Dean Fenton, the Director of Tourism USA, commended the team’s unwavering dedication to promoting Antigua and Barbuda as a top travel destination. He noted, “Our trajectory is on a steep upward curve, and we have set ambitious targets inspired by the commitment of our industry partners. The properties are making substantial investments to expand and diversify their offerings. Our mission is to ensure they receive the recognition and rewards they deserve.”