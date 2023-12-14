Antigua and Barbuda’s longest serving Diplomat, Ambassador Sir Ramez Hadeed laid to rest

A diplomat, a businessman, a philanthropist, a friend, a family man and a humble individual — Ambassador Sir Ramez Hadeed was laid to rest yesterday.

Born on October 15, 1943, Sir Ramez has left an indelible mark on Antiguan and Barbudan society, especially on the foreign sphere and his business conglomerate, the Hadeed Group of Companies.

Those who knew Sir Ramez intimately, to include politicians, foreign dignitaries, beneficiaries of Sir Ramez’ goodwill and general well-wishers, descended upon the Holy Family Cathedral where they remembered the life of the 80-year-old.

Francis Hadeed, one of his nephews whom he raised like a son, gave remarks on behalf of the entire Hadeed Family.

“For all the accolades that have been poured on him for his successes in business and for his tremendous generosity, Uncle Ramez was more than that for us. He was our uncle and father-figure for my siblings and I. Uncle Ramez was a doting uncle, always kind and generous. He was a man of immense patience and often understood that ‘boys will be boys’ whenever Freddie, Andrew or I found ourselves in trouble as we often did during our youth socializing with our peers in Potters. He was slow to anger and he would share his thoughts that every act of indiscretion provided a ‘teaching moment’ for us all.”

As Chairman of the Hadeed Group of Companies, Sir Ramez invested in numerous industries, including manufacturing, construction, garment production, finance, and automotive.

His brother Aziz Hadeed, a director in the Hadeed Group of Companies, delivered the eulogy, giving a brief insight into what it was like growing up with the late ambassador.

“I take you back 70 years, growing up with my brother, going to primary school. Even though he was only four years older than me, he was my mentor and, importantly, he was my friend. Such was our relationship that after school, as we lived in the same house, we continued to build this strong relationship. In 1963 we arrived in Antigua together, remained together, being neighbours in Skeritts Pasture; our lives weren’t separated, except on the short term due to travel. And even though, we remained connected through whatever means were available.

“We shared mutual respect in our business operation and discussion; even on certain occasions where we disagreed, we shared the philosophy to never sleep on disagreement. We’ve always maintained love and unity before we go to bed.”

Sir Ramez was recently honoured by the government with the Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation or KGCN for distinguished and outstanding contribution in diplomacy — 40 unbroken years of community service and nation-building.

Tributes from Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, MP Jamale Pringle on behalf of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, and former Prime Minister Baldwin Spencer, the US Embassy, as the Embassies of Antigua and Barbuda in Greece and Jordon as well as the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Orchestra — spoke to the vast number of lives he touched.

In the final procession, Sir Ramez’ body, followed by a sombre parade of mourners, journeyed from the Holy Family Cathedral through St John’s to his final resting place at St John’s Public Cemetary.