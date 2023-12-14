Antigua and Barbuda to join the United Nations in celebrating Human Rights Day  

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, December 16, a Human Rights Display will be unveiled at the V.C. Bird International Airport to mark Human Rights Day, which was observed globally on December 10.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator Office in collaboration with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, will unveil the display, as part of a wider public education campaign being spearheaded in partnership with the Ministry of Legal Affairs, within the context of the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The commemoration of the 75-year milestone of the UDHR is timely, as it symbolizes collective hope, a renewed effort for human rights, and solidarity with the premise that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.

The thrust towards accelerating the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is also a clear signal of our continued commitment to ensure universal protection of fundamental human rights.

During Saturday’s Unveiling ceremony, which will be attended by high-level Government and UN officials, including Prime Minister Gaston Browne and other ministers of Government and Resident Coordinator, Didier Trebucq, a TikTok video campaign will also be launched, and billboards erected at the Antigua Recreation Grounds as well as on the UN Common Premises on Independence Drive.

The design for the display, being funded by the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Voluntary Fund, was inspired by artwork submitted by the Antigua and Barbuda Sickle Cell Association, winners of the 2023 SDG Art Competition held in November.

Submissions by Civil Society Organizations were created within the context of a world of universal respect for human rights and human dignity, the rule of law, justice equality and non-discrimination permitting the full realization of human potential and contributing to shared prosperity.

The overarching goal of the information campaign is to strengthen dialogue between civil society and the public, to better educate and inform citizens of human rights issues, or instruments.