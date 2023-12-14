Upgrade your Christmas traditions with this sorrel twist

By Samantha Simon

As the holiday season unfolds, many traditions come alive, and one delightful element that graces the local festivities is the rich and flavourful sorrel drink.

Sorrel, sometimes called hibiscus due to its scientific name hibiscus sabdariffa, is a flower that has been used in a festive beverage that has become synonymous with Christmas in Antigua and Barbuda and other parts of the Caribbean.

The preparation of sorrel involves infusing the dried or fresh petals with a blend of warm spices, often including cloves, cinnamon, and fresh ginger.

Beyond its delicious taste, sorrel is also renowned for its health benefits, being packed with antioxidants and vitamins.

The treasured tradition has seen many upgrades over the years, with some making Sorrel Sangria as an adult version of the classic drink.

Here’s our recipe:

Ingredients

1.5 litre (2 bottles) Red or Rose wine

1/2 cup brandy

¼ cup Triple Sec

1 small pineapple (peeled, without the core)

2 oranges, peeled and pulled apart or sliced

1 pint strawberries, chopped

3 Granny Smith apples, chopped

1 Lemon, sliced

1/2 cup dried Sorrel flower (Zobo/Hibiscus)

1/2 cup sugar

4 Star anise

2 Cinnamon sticks, halved

Ice cubes (to serve)

1.5 litre Water

Vodka (gin or white rum also works fine)

Preparation

Chop all the fruits into bite sized pieces and toss into a pitcher/jug

Simmer the sorrel flowers in a pan with water

Remove the sorrel flowers from the saucepan and add sugar, cinnamon sticks and star anise. Cook into a simple syrup.

Remove the sorrel syrup from the heat, extracting the cinnamon sticks and star anise before pouring into a bowl and setting aside to cool.

Pour red/rose wine, brandy and triple sec into the pitcher/jug with fruits.

Pour in the cooled sorrel syrup.

Now fill the pitchers/jugs with as much vodka, white rum or gin as you’d like (go for it!)

Cover the pitchers/jugs, place into the refrigerator for 2 – 3 hours or overnight.

Whether shared among friends and family or savoured in quiet moments of holiday bliss, sorrel stands as a symbol of the warmth and joy that characterize Christmas in Antigua and Barbuda.

So, as you raise your glass this holiday season, let the delightful tang of sorrel remind you of the rich tapestry of traditions that make this time of year truly special.