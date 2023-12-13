Bold robbers hit multiple local businesses in minutes

A brazen gunman carried out a string of robberies on local businesses this afternoon, according to reports.

A light-coloured saloon car pulled up to Dee’s Gas Station in Sir George Walter Highway shortly after 1.45 pm, before the driver leapt out, pointed a gun at a female pump attendant and grabbed her cash bag.

The same car is said to have then targeted ACE Gas Station a little further up the road, again getting away with cash, before striking at a local supermarket.

The pump attendant at Dee’s was left shaken but unhurt, the station’s owner Jean-Claude Dornellas told Observer.

Anyone thinking of targeting Dee’s again will leave with minimal cash, Dornellas continued. The business has a system in place where attendants empty their cash bag every hour – or when it contains a maximum of EC$500.

Wednesday’s incident is the first armed robbery Dee’s has experienced this year. And with Christmas less than a fortnight away, Dornellas said he had been emphasising the need for staff to be extra vigilant.

He added that the incident happened at a time when the station was especially busy and that staff had been shocked by the speed of the attack.

Observer also spoke to ACE where a spokesperson told us police were still at the scene. Police have also been approached for comment.