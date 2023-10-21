Antigua and Barbuda Weather Report – October 21 – 11 AM

Date: October 21, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM AST

Curlrent Conditions:

  • Latitude: 16.0 North
  • Longitude: 60.7 West
  • Maximum Sustained Winds: 85 mph
  • Movement: Northwest at 8 mph
  • Minimum Central Pressure: 988 mb
  • Hurricane Tammy is currently located near Antigua and Barbuda.
  • It is moving northwest at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
  • The hurricane is expected to continue moving northwest through tonight and then turn north-northwest on Sunday.
  • On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will pass near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through early Sunday.
  • Fluctuations in intensity are possible, but Tammy is expected to remuuain a hurricane while passing over the Leeward Islands.
  • Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning areas today and tonight.
  • Tropical storm conditions are possible on Martinique today and the British Virgin Islands tonight and Sunday.
  • Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts of 12 inches is expected in the Leeward Islands, which may lead to flash flooding and isolated mudslides.
  • Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels near the center of Tammy’s path, accompanied by large and dangerous waves.
  • Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles, causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Next Advisory: The next intermediate advisory will be issued at 2:00 PM AST, with the next complete advisory at 5:00 PM AST.

Please stay tuned to local weather updates and take necessary precautions to protect life and property as Hurricane Tammy approaches the area.

