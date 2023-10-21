Antigua and Barbuda Weather Report – October 21 – 11 AM

- Advertisement -

Date: October 21, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM AST

Curlrent Conditions:

Latitude: 16.0 North

Longitude: 60.7 West

Maximum Sustained Winds: 85 mph

Movement: Northwest at 8 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 988 mb

Hurricane Tammy is currently located near Antigua and Barbuda.

It is moving northwest at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

The hurricane is expected to continue moving northwest through tonight and then turn north-northwest on Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will pass near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through early Sunday.

Fluctuations in intensity are possible, but Tammy is expected to remuuain a hurricane while passing over the Leeward Islands.

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning areas today and tonight.

Tropical storm conditions are possible on Martinique today and the British Virgin Islands tonight and Sunday.

Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts of 12 inches is expected in the Leeward Islands, which may lead to flash flooding and isolated mudslides.

Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels near the center of Tammy’s path, accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles, causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Next Advisory: The next intermediate advisory will be issued at 2:00 PM AST, with the next complete advisory at 5:00 PM AST.

Please stay tuned to local weather updates and take necessary precautions to protect life and property as Hurricane Tammy approaches the area.