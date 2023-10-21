Antigua and Barbuda Weather Report – October 21 – 11 AM

- Advertisement -
Date: October 21, 2023
Time: 11:00 AM AST
Curlrent Conditions:
- Latitude: 16.0 North
- Longitude: 60.7 West
- Maximum Sustained Winds: 85 mph
- Movement: Northwest at 8 mph
- Minimum Central Pressure: 988 mb
- Hurricane Tammy is currently located near Antigua and Barbuda.
- It is moving northwest at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
- The hurricane is expected to continue moving northwest through tonight and then turn north-northwest on Sunday.
- On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will pass near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through early Sunday.
- Fluctuations in intensity are possible, but Tammy is expected to remuuain a hurricane while passing over the Leeward Islands.
- Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning areas today and tonight.
- Tropical storm conditions are possible on Martinique today and the British Virgin Islands tonight and Sunday.
- Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts of 12 inches is expected in the Leeward Islands, which may lead to flash flooding and isolated mudslides.
- Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels near the center of Tammy’s path, accompanied by large and dangerous waves.
- Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles, causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Next Advisory: The next intermediate advisory will be issued at 2:00 PM AST, with the next complete advisory at 5:00 PM AST.
Please stay tuned to local weather updates and take necessary precautions to protect life and property as Hurricane Tammy approaches the area.
