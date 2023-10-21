Antigua and Barbuda awaiting Hurricane Tammy’s Wrath

- Advertisement -

October 21, 2023 – 8 AM

As Hurricane Tammy, currently a Category 1 hurricane, relentlessly approaches the Leeward Islands, residents of Antigua and Barbuda are on high alert. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center reports that the core of Hurricane Tammy is positioned just east of Dominica and is expected to bring hurricane conditions and heavy rains to portions of the Leeward Islands today and tonight.

Current Hurricane Details

As of the 8:00 AM AST update, Hurricane Tammy is located at approximately 15.7 degrees North latitude and 60.6 degrees West longitude, placing her 124.06 miles southeast of Antigua, moving northwest at 9 mph. The storm maintains maximum sustained winds of 80 mph with higher gusts. While fluctuations in intensity are possible, Tammy is expected to retain hurricane status as it nears or crosses the Leeward Islands.

Watches and Warnings in Effect

Antigua and Barbuda remain under a Hurricane Warning, signifying that hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area within the next 24 hours. This warning also applies to other areas in the Leeward Islands, including Guadeloupe, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Dominica, while Dominica, Saba, and St. Eustatius are under a Tropical Storm Warning. Meanwhile, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Martinique and the British Virgin Islands.

Anticipated Hazards

Residents of Antigua and Barbuda should be prepared for the potential impact of Hurricane Tammy. Anticipated hazards include:

Winds: Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the Leeward Islands later today, with tropical storm conditions already impacting the area. Residents should take necessary precautions to secure property and stay indoors. Rainfall: Tammy is expected to bring substantial rainfall, with storm total amounts of 4 to 8 inches and maximum amounts of up to 12 inches in the Leeward Islands. This could lead to flash flooding and isolated mudslides, especially in areas with higher terrain. Storm Surge: Coastal areas may experience storm surge, raising water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels. Large and dangerous waves are expected along the coast. Surf: Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect the Lesser Antilles, causing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Antigua and Barbuda’s government and local authorities have been actively monitoring the situation and providing guidance to residents on preparedness measures.

As Hurricane Tammy approaches, residents are urged to stay informed through official channels, follow local advisories, and take all necessary safety precautions to protect life and property. The next complete advisory is expected at 11:00 AM AST, and the situation will continue to evolve. Stay safe and stay tuned for further updates as Hurricane Tammy bears down on the Leeward Islands.