Antigua and Barbuda records 2 new Covid cases and 2 new recoveries

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) has revealed two new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 7th January 2021 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Thursday 7th January 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, fifty samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center which increased the pending results from thirty-six to eighty-six.

Of the eighty-six processed by MSJMC, eighty-four were negative and two positive. The samples are reflected in the total persons tested and total samples taken columns of the dashboard.

Meanwhile, two recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and fifty-two.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and sixty-nine (169); which is inclusive of twelve (12) active cases.

Seventeen samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) earlier today.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.