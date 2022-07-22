Antigua and Barbuda Out Of COTECC Under-12, Davis Cup Squad Named

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Despite finishing second in Group A of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) COTECC Under-12 Championships being held in Trinidad, team Antigua and Barbuda will not advance to the playoff round of the competition.

This, after persistent showers over the course of the week significantly disrupted the championships, forcing organisers to abandon the traditional playoff between teams finishing first and second across groups A and B.

In their Group A quest, Antigua and Barbuda triumphed in three of their four ties [a series comprising two singles and one doubles match], losing only to Trinidad and Tobago by a 2-1 margin. Team Antigua and Barbuda defeated Suriname, USVI and Guyana all by 2-1 margins.

Trinidad and Tobago emerged winners of the group after claiming all four of their ties, while Barbados advanced from Group B and will advance to the playoffs in Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Antigua and Barbuda Tennis Association (ABTA), named a five-member team to fly the country’s flag at this year’s Davis Cup slated for Trinidad.

The team will be led by professional player Jody Maginley who is joined by Cordell Williams Jr, Kyle Joseph, Ron Murrain and player/coach Carlton Bedminster. Cordell Williams Sr will travel as Captain [head of the delegation].

Antigua and Barbuda will play in Zone 4 of the Davis Cup alongside Cuba, Bermuda, Haiti, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Aruba and the USVI, from August 1-6.