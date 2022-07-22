Police and All Saints to clash in Thursday League cricket final

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Police and All Saints will clash in the final of the ACB Caribbean Parish League Sir Vivian Richards Thursday League following dominating performances in the semifinal round of the cricket competition on Thursday.

Police, who have already won both the Dave Joseph and Sir Richie Richardson titles, defeated Mahico by five wickets in their semifinal contest.

Batting first, Mahico posted 173 for three in 26 overs with Terek Charles falling just 10 runs short of his century at 90 while Kief Baltimore posted 61. James Cornelius was the pick of the bowlers for the lawmen with one for 18.

Police, led by Damian Lowenfield with 60 and Derek Mourillon with 56, reached 177 for five in 25.3 overs. Taiem Tongue led the bowling for Mahico with two for 26 while Samuel Peters picked up two for 42.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal clash, All Saints defeated Pigotts by 53 runs.

Batting first, All Saints raised 165 for seven with contributions from T’ron Payne with 42, Demitri Lucas with 37 and Michael Dover with 27. Uri Smith grabbed three for 29.

Pigotts fell significantly short of the mark at 112 all out with Elroy Francis Jr hitting a top score of 44. Lucas did the damage with the ball for All Saints, claiming three wickets for 12 runs. Mark Branker assisted with three for 14 while Payne picked up two for 27.

The final will be contested on July 28 at a venue to be decided.