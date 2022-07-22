Parham duo remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison

- Advertisement -

Two young men, both charged with a serious crime, were remanded to HMP following a court hearing this morning.

25-year-old Irannie Grant and 20-year-old Neil Mitchell both of Parham were jointly arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Claudette Edwards, of the same address, in connection with an alleged shooting incident on July 15.

Both accused allegedly robbed the owners of a superette in Parham and in the process shot and injured 57-year-old Edwards.

Committal date has been set to November 9.